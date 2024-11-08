Looking at food inflation but also following Fed: Economists BS BFSI Summit

At the Business Standard BFSI Summit held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre on Friday (November 8), leading economists came together for a panel discussion titled "Fed or Food?" Amidst the dynamic interplay of domestic and global factors, the panellists analysed how food inflation and the US Federal Reserve's policy affect India’s economic outlook.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at SBI, highlighted the significant role of food prices in India’s inflation strategy while acknowledging the influence of the US Federal Reserve. "We are looking at food, but also following the Fed. Climate disturbances and international events have shown us that trade can suffer due to disruptions like Covid, US elections, and geopolitical tensions, yet India’s currency has largely remained aligned with domestic fundamentals," he said.

Ghosh added that targeting headline inflation, rather than allowing food inflation to blend into core metrics, would enable India to manage inflation with a balanced approach.

Core versus headline inflation

Discussing central bank strategies, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citigroup, stressed that India’s inflation policies should prioritise domestic conditions. "There is a debate locally on how much focus should be placed on inflation versus growth, as our rates are not driven by the Fed," he noted.

Chakraborty supported the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stance on targeting headline inflation, arguing that core CPI should remain distinct from food CPI. "Almost every country, except Japan and Thailand, uses headline inflation as the focus," he observed, urging the RBI to uphold its stance amidst rising food prices and global pressures.

Role of local factors in inflation dynamics

More From This Section

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head of Research & Outreach at ICRA, underscored that local conditions such as food prices and rental costs play a decisive role in inflation expectations. "Growth-inflation dynamics within India supersede global trends, with food and rent making up significant portions of household expenses," Nayar pointed out.

She advocated for rate cuts to be based on domestic factors rather than alignment with the US Fed, highlighting that food prices remain a primary concern.

Shifting global landscape and its implications for RBI

Sachchidanand Shukla, Group Chief Economist at L&T, stressed the need for Indian policymakers to remain adaptable in response to international developments. Reflecting on the recent US elections, Shukla said, "The US has crafted a powerful industrial policy interwoven with trade and geopolitical strategies. With the dollar as the global reserve currency, this policy mix has created a strong impact that central banks, including the RBI, must consider."

The interplay of food, growth, and Fed policies

Ila Patnaik, Chief Economist at Aditya Birla Group, spoke about the intricate relationship between food inflation, economic growth, and US Federal Reserve decisions. "When the RBI was tasked with inflation targeting, food was part of the basket, although it’s not directly controllable by the RBI," she said.

Patnaik advocated a cautious approach in response to US inflationary pressures and potential rate adjustments, especially with recent US election outcomes. "It’s food, growth, and the Fed right now – all indicators point to maintaining higher rates until we see greater stability."

The discussion at the BFSI Summit highlighted a common theme: while food inflation is a prominent factor in India’s economic policy, global influences, particularly from the US Fed, cannot be overlooked. The panellists agreed that careful navigation of these factors will be critical as India seeks economic stability in an interconnected world.