Home / Economy / News / Free trade based growth, climate action key priorities for India: Kant

Free trade based growth, climate action key priorities for India: Kant

Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant said India's developmental philosophy rests on having a human centric approach

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's G20 Presidency has highlighted key priorities including a push for growth with free trade, concerted action on climate change and financing, accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), digital transformation, and women-led development, according to G20 India Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant explained that India's developmental philosophy is founded on a human-centric approach. This philosophy is reflected in its G20 motto of "one earth, one family and one future." The priorities have been strategically designed to embody this motto, he said.

Kant argued that addressing critical developmental issues, such as climate financing and ensuring progress on SDGs, requires substantial resources. He further stated that all growth in the coming decades is anticipated to stem from the Global South, largely owing to its young demographic profile.

Consequently, there is a pressing need for resources to address the growth and development needs of this region. Building new approaches, institutions, and financial instruments will be vital to accelerate its growth, Kant emphasized.

India is prepared to share its experiences in key areas such as the application of digital tools and financial inclusion initiatives, he added. As a case in point, the government has promoted significant made-in-India digital public infrastructure tools like Aadhar, Co-Win, UPI, DigiLocker, and India's Artificial Intelligence-based language platform Bhashini with the G20 nations.

Also Read

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

Substantial progress on Preamble, gender equality: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

G20 nations need to push for growth amid debt crisis: Amitabh Kant

G20 issues bigger than the Russia-Ukraine war, says Amitabh Kant

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Engineering exports to Russia more than doubled to $123.6 mn in July: EEPC

B20 Summit: Taming inflation key priority for economic growth, says FM

Sunil Mittal says 60% of world's arable, uncultivated land in Africa

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Topics :Climate ChangeG20 meetingAmitabh Kant

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story