From Zari to apples, GST Council to review proposed rate revision

The 50th GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place on July 11. Ahead of the meet, Shrimi Choudhary looks at some of the revisions in rates that may take place and the issues that have been deferred by the fitment panel.

GST Council to consider…

1. Proposed tax revision



18% to nil/5% and regularisation for

past periods: Uncooked/unfried snack

12% IGST to nil: Cancer medicine (Quarziba):

5%/12% IGST to nil: Medicine/food for special needs

12% to 5%: Imitation Zari thread

18% to 5%: LD slag (recyclable waste)

18% to 5% with retrospective effect:

Fish soluble paste

2. Status quo on proposed tax revision



12% or 18% to 5%: Sports goods/fitness products:

28% to 5% & 12% (Two-and four-wheeler):

Flexi-fuel vehicle

5% to nil: Agro-based biomass pellets

Nil to 5%: De-oiled rice bran

12% to 5%: Bio fertilisers

18% to nil/1%: Avgas (type of aviation fuel)

18% to 5%: Apple cartons

3. Deferment of proposed terms



Tax treatment of millet-based products

Khari/cream roll to come under toasted products

Scope of sugar-boiled confectionaries

Levy on steel scrap on reverse charge mechanism basis

4. Clarity related to services

To exempt GST on private-owned satellite launch service

To clarify whether supply of food and beverages at cinemas is taxable as restaurant service