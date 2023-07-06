Home / Economy / News / From Zari to apples, GST Council to review proposed rate revision

From Zari to apples, GST Council to review proposed rate revision

Khari/cream roll to come under toasted products

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 50th GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place on July 11. Ahead of the meet, Shrimi Choudhary looks at some of the revisions in rates that may take place and the issues that have been deferred by the fitment panel.

GST Council to consider…

1. Proposed  tax revision 
 
18% to nil/5% and regularisation for 
past periods: Uncooked/unfried snack
12% IGST to nil: Cancer medicine (Quarziba):
5%/12% IGST to nil: Medicine/food for special needs
12% to 5%: Imitation Zari thread
18% to 5%: LD slag (recyclable waste)
18% to 5% with retrospective effect: 
Fish soluble paste

2. Status quo on proposed tax revision 
 
12% or 18% to 5%: Sports goods/fitness products:
28% to 5% & 12% (Two-and four-wheeler): 
Flexi-fuel vehicle
5% to nil: Agro-based biomass pellets
Nil to 5%: De-oiled rice bran
12% to 5%: Bio fertilisers
18% to nil/1%: Avgas (type of aviation fuel)
18% to 5%: Apple cartons

3. Deferment of proposed terms 
 
Tax treatment of millet-based products
Khari/cream roll to come under toasted products
Scope of sugar-boiled confectionaries
Levy on steel scrap on reverse charge mechanism basis

4. Clarity related to services

To exempt GST on private-owned satellite launch service
To clarify whether supply of food and beverages at cinemas is taxable as restaurant service

Also Read

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

PSBs should follow transparent NPA recognition norms, pursue risk mgmt: FM

Rupee slips to 1-month low on hints of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes

PM Narendra Modi's France visit: Closer ties on space and defence

Finance ministry asks PSBs to be wary of competition in deposits segment

GST Council meet: Ways to deal with tax credit mismatch on agenda

Topics :GST CouncilGST council meeting

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story