Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR



The ruling was given in a case relating to a company manufacturing and supplying automobile parts such as pistons, piston rings and engine valves. Input tax credit (ITC) cannot be claimed on the goods and services tax (GST) paid on expenses for corporate social responsibility (CSR), Uttar Pradesh-based authority for advance ruling (AAR) has ruled.



It said these CSR activities improve the public image of the company, enhance its brand value and help it stand out from the competitors. The company asked the AAR whether it is entitled to avail of ITC for the GST paid on various services and expenses incurred towards discharging its CSR obligation.



On such supply of goods and services, the applicant pays the consideration to the suppliers along with the applicable GST. Since these activities promote business, the company engages various vendors or suppliers to carry out activities in relation to education, sanitation, healthcare and environment, it said.