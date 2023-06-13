GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

One can still argue that figures for 2022-23 and 2023-24 are projections and not actual figures and hence it would not give a correct picture. The last actual figures are available till 2021-22. The share of GST to GSDP would remain constant at 5.2 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 2018-19. In between the share declined due to the slow down of the economy in 2019-20 and Covid-induced national lockdown year of 2020-21.

Uttar Pradesh is thus projected to see GST collections of almost seven per cent of its GSDP in the current financial year, compared to just 3.6 per cent in the first year of the introduction of the new indirect tax system: 2017-18. One can argue that the figures for 2017-18 were underestimated through a pro rata calculation since GST generally delivers the highest figure in April for a financial year due to arrears and late submission of taxes in March which are reflected in April. If one sees 2018-19 as the normal year for GST collections, even then these collections are projected to rise from 5.2 per cent of GSDP.