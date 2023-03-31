G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on leaders' statement

On the penultimate day of the G20 Sherpa Meeting on Saturday, the representatives of the participating countries will kick-start negotiations on the joint statement that the leaders will endorse later this year in September.

“The first session of the day will be on the way forward for G20 outcome documents and negotiating the Leaders’ statement. Talks will begin on what the themes will be, the number of paragraphs, sub-themes, etc,” a top official told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Sherpas meeting in Kumarakom.

These discussions will of course continue into future meetings leading up to the Summit Statement.

Indian officials hope that the country’s presidency will be marked by a Summit Statement which is endorsed and backed by all nations, including the G7 nations and Russia and China.

There have been differences between the two groupings over the language used to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the reason the meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and the Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) issued chair summaries and not a joint communiqué.

The third and fourth paragraphs of the chair summaries of FMCBG and FMM criticize the war in Ukraine and have been largely unchanged from the Bali Leaders Declaration of November 2022, which was decided upon by the G-20 Heads of States.

On Friday, the Sherpas attended two sessions.

The first session was on technological transformation. It focused on the progress achieved by India and other G20 members in digital economy, health, education, tourism and culture.