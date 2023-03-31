Home / Economy / News / Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

On March 30, GeM completed five million transactions in a single financial year for the first time ever

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has almost doubled its gross merchandise value (GMV) to Rs 2 trillion in FY23, achieving its target on the last day of the financial year. In FY22, the GMV of GeM was Rs 1.06 trillion. On March 30, GeM completed five million transactions in a single financial year for the first time ever. Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed GMV worth Rs 3.9 trillion since ince

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

