Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has almost doubled its gross merchandise value (GMV) to Rs 2 trillion in FY23, achieving its target on the last day of the financial year. In FY22, the GMV of GeM was Rs 1.06 trillion. On March 30, GeM completed five million transactions in a single financial year for the first time ever. Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed GMV worth Rs 3.9 trillion since ince