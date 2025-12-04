Gorakhpur emerges as industrial hub with projects worth ₹11,600 crore

Gorakhpur is fast emerging as an industrial hub with investments totalling more than ₹11,600 crore in the last eight years.

These projects, pertaining to the Gorakahpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), span varied sectors such as food processing, beverages, dairy, industrial products and manufacturing.

A robust industrial land bank of 800 acres flanking the Gorakhpur Link Expressway has also been created for allotment to industrial units.

"In the last eight years, GIDA has facilitated about 500 industries with investments of more than ₹11,600 crore and generation of about 40,000 employment opportunities in the Gorakhpur region," a senior UP official said.

Some prominent investors include PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Ankur Udyog, Kyan Industries, India Auto Wheels, SD International, Tatva Plastics, Kapila Agro Industries, CP Milk and Foods etc. Meanwhile, the Reliance Group is setting up a Campa unit in Dhuriyapar, Gorakhpur even as Plastic Park and Flatted Factory projects are also proposed in the region. A mega industrial corridor is also being developed from GIDA to Dhuriyapar, where companies such as Ambuja Cement and Shreyas Distillery are expanding. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that GIDA will soon be recognised as a fully developed industrial hub. Addressing the 36th Foundation Day of GIDA, he stressed his government had reaffirmed the rule of law in UP, which was acting as a catalyst for industrial growth and fresh private investment.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 114 new development projects worth ₹408 crore across sectors in GIDA, which hosted a three-day UP State Trade Show to mark the occasion. Adityanath handed over allotment certificates to investors as part of the allotment of 115 industrial plots linked to investments worth ₹6,139 crore. Reflecting on GIDA, he said although the Authority was established 36 years ago, it struggled with protests and administrative lapses for almost a decade after its inception. Between 1989 and 1998, industrial activity declined sharply in the GIDA jurisdiction, and Gorakhpur’s mega fertiliser plant was also shut down.