Goyal urges stronger, more balanced India-Russia trade ahead of Putin visit

Speaking at the India–Russia Business Forum meeting organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), Goyal said that bilateral trade is reaching $70 billion, "but we cannot rest, we need to grow, we need to balance that".

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), India exported goods worth $4.9 billion to Russia, while its imports reached $63.8 billion, resulting in a trade gap of roughly $59 billion. The two sides plan to have a bilateral trade of $100 billion by 2030.

Goyal said India could expand its exports to Russia in areas such as consumer goods, food items, automobiles, smartphones and other electronics, industrial components and textiles.

Adding to Goyal's remarks, Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Russian Presidential Executive Office, noted that India accounts for less than 2 per cent of Russia’s imports and that this share must rise to achieve more balanced trade.

He said India has scope to scale up exports in six key areas: agriculture, pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, industrial components and human resources.