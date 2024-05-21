Home / Economy / News / Govt asks state-run oil refiners, RIL to jointly negotiate Russia oil deal

Govt asks state-run oil refiners, RIL to jointly negotiate Russia oil deal

Reliance is unlikely to share sensitive information with the state oil refiners given they're competitors in the domestic fuel market

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
Signage for Reliance Industries Ltd. in Gujarat, India.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rakesh Sharma and Sudhi Ranjan Sen


India has made a rare request to its state-run oil refiners and private processor Reliance Industries Ltd. to jointly negotiate a long-term supply deal with Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The government wants its refiners to lock in at least a third of their contracted supply from Russia at a fixed discount to help shield the nation’s economy from volatile prices, the people said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of talks. The appeal to join forces was informal, they added.

However, Reliance is unlikely to share sensitive information with the state oil refiners given they’re competitors in the domestic fuel market, stifling the government’s efforts at collaboration, they said.

An oil ministry spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a text message seeking comment. Reliance, Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. also didn’t reply to emails seeking comment.


India has been a major buyer of Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine, but tighter enforcement of US sanctions crimped the trade and led to refiners needing to buy more expensive oil. The South Asian nation wants state processors to work together and boost their bargaining power during supply negotiations, rather than competing, the people said.

There is precedent for collaboration. State refiners have held joint talks with suppliers in the Middle East and West Africa previously to secure more favorable terms, but it’s unusual for India to request help from a private refiner.

State refiners have been seeking oil at a discount of more than $5 a barrel to Dated Brent, but Moscow is offering crude at a discount of $3 and is showing an unwillingness to budge, according to the people. The discount for one Russian grade blew out to more than $30 after the war before narrowing.

Indian Oil is the only state refiner to previously have a long-term supply deal with Russia, but that expired at the end of March and hasn’t been renewed due to a lack of consensus on volumes and price.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Watch: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'Adani-Ambani' jibe with this video

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

Mukesh Ambani's 67th birthday: Inspirational quotes from the billionaire

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Govt continues curbs on import of unregistered IT, electronic goods

India's Q4 GDP growth projected at 6.7%, FY24 growth at 7.8%, says ICRA

India's Russian oil imports rise to 9-mth high in April as shipments resume

India to expand overseas port operations with Mongla terminal in Bangladesh

Govt reaffirms restrictions on import of non-compliant electronic products

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesReliance GroupMukesh Ambanioil industry in IndiaRussia Oil productionIndia-Russia tiesIndian oil refinersIndian Oil Corporation Ltd

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story