Govt dissolves Pronab Sen-led panel on statistics, cites 'overlap' in work

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS), headed by former chief statistician Pronab Sen, saying the committee’s work was "overlapping" with that of the recently-formed Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys.



Formed in July 2023, the SCoS was supposed to advise the Union government on survey methodology, including sampling frame, sampling design, and survey instruments, and to finalise a tabulation plan of surveys.

“The roles and responsibilities of the Steering Committee are overlapping with that of the Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) as outlined in the respective Terms of Reference (ToRs). In this context, I would like to convey that the Ministry has decided to dissolve the SCoS, constituted vide its order dated 13th July 2023,” read an email communique sent by Geeta Singh Rathore, director general, National Sample Surveys to the members.





MoSPI had constituted the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys (NSS) as per a recommendation by the National Statistical Commission (NSC) to look into the survey-related issues of NSSO.





The steering committee is headed by NSC chairman Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, and at least four members of the SCoS have already been accommodated in it.

The email communique also extended the Ministry’s “profound gratitude” for the invaluable contributions made by the SCoS to the various surveys of NSSO.





“The SCoS has played a major role in advancing the framework and methodology of surveys, reviewing survey results, advising on sampling designs and survey instruments, and providing technical guidance to both Central and State-level agencies as per requirement. The collective expertise and dedication exhibited have significantly enhanced the quality and reliability of statistical data crucial for evidence-based policy making in our nation,” the email read.



Over the last year, the panel had held more than half-a-dozen meetings and discussed several issues including the lack of holding a census, concerns over sampling figuring in all these discussions.