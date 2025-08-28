Govt extends duty-free cotton imports till Dec 31 to aid textile exporters

The government on Thursday extended the exemption from import duty on cotton until December 31, 2025, to support the domestic textile sector.

“In order to support exporters further, the Central government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from September 30, 2025 till December 31, 2025,” the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The exemption, first announced by the Finance Ministry for the period August 19 to September 30, 2025, was aimed at improving the availability of raw cotton and easing pressure on exporters.

The relief covers the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD), the 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), as well as a 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both. Together, these levies had earlier resulted in a combined duty burden of around 11 per cent on cotton imports.

The extension is expected to benefit India’s readymade garment (RMG) sector, which is currently grappling with external headwinds. From August 27, 2025, the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on RMG imports from India, significantly denting export prospects. According to Crisil Ratings, India’s RMG revenue growth is now expected to halve to 3–5 per cent this fiscal as shipments to the US decline sharply. So far, Indian exports had shown resilience. In the first quarter of FY26, total RMG exports grew by around 10 per cent to $4 billion, with shipments to the US rising nearly 14 per cent year-on-year, as per Crisil Ratings. But industry officials warn that the new tariffs will squeeze orders in the coming months, with the impact felt most in labour-intensive small and medium units.