Govt faces an uphill task in providing social protections to gig workers

As Inderesh Singh, 41, is about to end his day after completing 20 deliveries since afternoon, he recounts the horrific accident that he met with last month which left his right forearm and leg with severe bruises.

“I could not go to work for almost two weeks. The meagre savings that I had accumulated in the last few months got exhausted covering my medical bills. Had the quick-commerce company for which I work provided me with health insurance for work related hazards, it would have been a great help,” he says.

Singh is employed by a local contractor, who supplies workers to a quick food and grocery delivery platform. He is part of the burgeoning gig workforce in the country, which is estimated to touch 23.5 million by 2029-30, according to a report by by NITI Aayog.

Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that the government would extend health cover under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to workers in the gig and platform economy, besides providing them with identity cards and registration on the e-shram portal, a digital database of national labour. On February 1, Finance Ministerin herspeech announced that the government would extend health cover under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to workers in the gig and platform economy, besides providing them with identity cards and registration on the e-shram portal, a digital database of national labour. “Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the new-age services economy. [These] measures are likely to assist nearly 10 million gig-workers,” she said. A 2023 study by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), in association with human resource firm Randstad India, had pointed out that nearly 42.24 per cent of India’s start-ups are now looking to hire temporary and gig workers.

Nevertheless, Singh is happy that the government is finally recognising gig work and is making policies for them. “It's always a matter of life and death for people like us who have to make these deliveries riding motorcycles throughout the day. Anytime, we could get caught in an accident on the road. Such a health cover would mean that no one else has to spend their hard earned savings on medical bills,” he says. Who exactly is a gig worker? Despite its widespread appeal and usage, the terms ‘gig’ and ‘platform’ work have been difficult to define, which was a primary reason for the delay in formulating policy by the government. Both are seen as part of a wider category of ‘non-standard employment’ where the work offered is contingent and non-permanent.

As part of undertaking labour reforms and defining the informal, temporary, and ambiguous nature of the gig and platform work, the Code on Social Security, 2020 which is part of the newly-passed four labour codes defined ‘gig worker’ and ‘platform worker’ for the first time. Under Section 2(35) of the code, a ‘gig worker’ is a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship, whereas Section 2(60) of the code defines ‘platform work’ as a work arrangement outside traditional employee-employer relationship in which an online platform is used to solve specific problems or to provide specific services which may be notified by the central government.

Meanwhile, Akriti Bhatia, founder of People’s Association in Grassroots Action and Movements (Paigam) says the way the terms ‘gig’ and ‘platform' worker have been defined in the new code is a misclassification, as such workers essentially participate in a specific task of their own volition and earn from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship. “However, in India, the platform and gig work has emerged as the principal form of work for millions of people – a reality which the new code has ignored,” she adds. Providing social security Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told Business Standard that the labour ministry is working on a ‘priority’ basis towards early implementation of the budget announcement, which include extending healthcare facilities under PMJAY to platform-based gig workers.

Extending healthcare facilities under the health insurance scheme will enable gig workers to avail its benefits in over 31,000 private and public sector hospitals currently empaneled under PMJAY. This comes in the backdrop of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) partnering with National Health Authority (NHA) in November last year to integrate its ESI scheme with PMJAY. “For any additional social benefits (for gig workers), there is a lot of work going on with stakeholders to examine the possibilities,” Dawra added. Separately, government officials suggest that the labour ministry is also working on a pension scheme under the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for platform-based gig workers.

Under this scheme, gig workers will first have to register themselves on the e-shram portal and declare the number of platforms they work with. Following this, they will be allotted a single universal account number (UAN) under EPFO for all platforms, should they choose to work with multiple platforms. “The ministry is working on a transaction-based percentage formula to determine pension contributions. Under this, on every transaction performed, the platform aggregator will collect a certain amount and deposit it with EPFO into the account of the worker,” an official said. Besides these government initiatives, platforms also provide certain forms of health and life insurance cover to their workers.

A study by Ola Mobility Institute released last year claimed that platforms across the board offer accident cover (including disability and death) to gig workers with passenger mobility platforms of up to Rs 5 lakh, while hyperlocal delivery platforms offer between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, along with health and medical support ranging from telemedicine to OPD support. However, queries sent to major online platforms like Uber, Zomato, and Zepto did not elicit any response till the time of publication. Challenges galore Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (Ifat), says that for these new schemes to be fully effective, aggregator companies must share data on gig and platform workers with the government, rather than asking workers to register, as lack of awareness among workers is a known phenomenon.

“Without mandatory data-sharing with the e-shram portal, many workers will be unable to access these benefits. It is important to strengthen the integration of e-shram registration for gig and platform workers with existing welfare schemes. Registration alone will not suffice to ensure that gig workers can access the full benefits of these initiatives,” he added. Government data shows that as of February 4, only four platforms are registered on the portal and that a total of 423,000 active platform workers are engaged with them. This is despite the labour ministry's advisory last year asking all platform aggregators to register themselves and workers engaged with them on the portal.

“While the finance minister spoke of benefiting 10 million gig workers, merely half a million workers have been registered by the platforms despite repeated communication. How are we then going to bridge this gap and ensure that all the workers receive benefits meant for them?” Salauddin said. On the other hand, public health policy expert Rama Baru says that the most important parts of these welfare schemes are funding, functionaries and targeting of the scheme. “Which way has the government been able to secure funding for these programmes? Will it be budgetary support or the private sector is going to come in? Just announcing the coverage of PMJAY to gig workers means little if it is not able to explain what sort of ailments it will cover? What category of gig workers will it cover?” she added.