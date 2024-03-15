Home / Economy / News / Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,900 per tonne

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,900 per tonne

The new rates will be affective from Saturday, according to a government notification released on Friday

Photo: Bloomberg
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government on Friday raised windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,900 a tonne from Rs 4,600.

The new rates will be affective from Saturday, according to a government notification released on Friday.

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil.

On March 1, government hiked its windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,600 a metric ton from Rs 3,300 and also cut the windfall tax on diesel to zero from 1.50 per litre.

In July 2022, government imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers amid soaring crude oil prices and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private players insisted on exporting fuel instead of selling loacally to gain more profit. 
 
A government levies windfall tax when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Indian petroleum export earnings hit as Red Sea conflict intensifies

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Refined petroleum products export rise 32% to 5.6 MMT in November: PPAC

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Railways on track to record best-ever freight business, track laying: Govt

92% recruiters expect new, replacement hiring in first half of 2024: Report

India's forex kitty expands $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion: RBI data

FM underscores the need to learn lessons from electoral bonds scheme

RBI governor asks regulated entities to improve grievance redress mechanism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :taxCrude Oil PricePetroleum sectorOil Prices

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story