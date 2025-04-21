Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

The finance ministry excluded developing countries from the safeguard duties other than China and Vietnam

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.
Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the imposition of the safeguard duty will protect Indian manufacturers, ensure fair competition, and boost India’s domestic industry
Shreya NandiIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Finance on Monday announced the imposition of a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on certain steel products to protect the domestic industry from injury caused by a recent spike in imports of such products.
 
The duty came into effect immediately for a period of 200 days — unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier, the ministry said in a notification.
 
The finance ministry excluded developing countries from the safeguard duties other than China and Vietnam.
 
A safeguard duty is a temporary tariff barrier imposed by a country to protect its domestic industry from a surge in imports.
 
The development came amid the risk of a further surge in steel imports following the 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imposed by the US, which came into effect on March 12. The imposition of the duty is mainly aimed at protecting the industry from cheap Chinese steel imports.
 
The finance ministry’s order came a month after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommended a 12 per cent safeguard duty on certain steel products for a period of 200 days.

Also Read

Premium

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

Premium

Commerce department examining steel ministry request on safeguard duty

Delhi High Court seeks response from CCI and Zomato on NRAI plea

Premium

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

 
Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the imposition of the safeguard duty would protect Indian manufacturers, ensure fair competition, and boost India’s domestic industry.
 
T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Steel, welcomed the government’s decision to impose a safeguard duty on certain steel imports.
 
“This is a critical step in addressing the surge of unfairly priced imports to India. As we have highlighted before, unchecked imports — especially from countries with significant excess capacity — threaten domestic manufacturing, employment, and future investments. This decision will help restore fair competition, ensure the industry’s long-term sustainability, and support India’s vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive steel sector,” Narendran said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We hope to sign first phase of bilateral pact with US by Oct: FM Sitharaman

EPFO registered 1.61 million net members in February 2025, shows data

India to impose 12% temporary tariff on steel to curb cheap China imports

India to generate 8 mn jobs per year for next 10-12 years: CEA Nageswaran

India should restore soybean exports to US in bilateral trade talks: SEA

Topics :safeguard dutySteel IndustrySteel exports

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story