Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Rs 5,000 crore Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech sector (PRIP) scheme that aims to transform India's pharma-medtech sector from cost-based to innovation-based growth. The scheme aims to strengthen research infrastructure in India, which is the third-largest pharmaceutical industry in the world by volume with a current market size of around $50 billion.

Terming it as a clarion call for Aatmanirbharta in the pharma sector, Mandaviya stressed that India needs a strong and vibrant research environment to become the world leader in the pharma and medtech industry.

"It's not that we do not have research in India, but the multinational companies invest 20-22 per cent of their profits into research and development (R&D), whereas an Indian company's investment averages at around 10 per cent," he said.

The Indian pharma industry has largely remained confined to generic drugs where they are holding global leadership. "In the financial year 2021, the investments in R&D by the top ten Indian Pharma Companies amounted to around 7.2 per cent of their sales. There is a need to increase the R&D expenditure in the country by further promoting research and innovation," a notification dated August 16 had said.

Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), said that "This is a very important milestone to move up the value chain and catalyse innovation in the pharma industry. Funding, regulatory simplification and industry-academia collaboration will facilitate the overall ecosystem for R&D in the country."

The scheme comes at a timely juncture as the global medical devices market is projected to grow from $455.34 billion in 2021 to $657.98 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 per cent in the forecast period 2021-2028. India, on the other hand, has only 1.5 per cent of the global medical device market, while having an 8 per cent share of the global MedTech R&D workforce.



A recent report of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council of India suggested that Indian pharma exports could surge to $24 billion in FY24, an increase from $23 billion seen in FY23.

"The PRIP scheme will undoubtedly catalyse the growth of innovative MedTech portfolios in India. The industry is encouraged by the government's focus on R&D as it will aim to utilise India's existing strengths," Pavan Choudary, Chairman, the Medical Technology Association of India, said.

The PRIP scheme has two main components – the first one would focus on infrastructure building. It includes establishing Centres of Excellence in seven campuses of the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at a tentative cost of Rs 700 crore over five years.

The second component would include financial assistance to large industries, MSMEs, and startups to carry out research in collaboration with academic institutions, as well as for in-house R&D in defined priority areas. Rs 4,250 crore has been kept aside as a financial outlay for this component.

"Earlier strict rules prohibited small players from conducting any medical research. But with this scheme, the government has opened the doors for medical research and device technology to startups and MSMEs as well," the minister said in his closing remarks.



