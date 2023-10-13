Home / Economy / News / Govt looking at eligibility criteria for direct overseas listing of firms

Govt looking at eligibility criteria for direct overseas listing of firms

The official said the ministry is in discussions with finance ministry as well as other stakeholders to finalise the rules for Indian companies to list overseas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Corporate Affairs Ministry is looking at various aspects, including the possible eligibility criteria, to prepare the rules for direct overseas listing of Indian companies, a senior official said on Friday.

Currently, overseas listings by local listed entities are carried out through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

The official said the ministry is in discussions with finance ministry as well as other stakeholders to finalise the rules for Indian companies to list overseas.

Various aspects such as eligibility criteria are being discussed for permitting overseas listing. It is also being looked at whether both listed and unlisted domestic companies could be allowed to list abroad but things are under discussion, the official said.

The provision is part of the companies law, which is being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry. For the direct overseas listing framework, an enabling provision would be made under the Companies Act, 2013.

On July 28, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to allow domestic companies to list overseas to help them access capital from the world markets.

In May 2020, the move was announced as part of the Covid relief package.

"The government has taken a decision to enable direct listing of listed and unlisted companies on the IFSC exchanges," Sitharaman had said.

Initially, the plan is to allow companies to list at the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City, Ahmedabad, and later, they can list in any of the eight to nine specified overseas jurisdictions, a government official had said on July 28.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had previously recommended a framework within which such direct listing will be facilitated, and it is expected that the Sebi framework will be the basis for future regulation in this area.

Sebi had proposed allowing listings on stock exchanges in ten "permissible jurisdictions" with strong anti-money laundering regulations, including the NYSE, Nasdaq, the LSE and Hong Kong, along with other major exchanges in Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Switzerland and Canada.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

GST collection, devolution a success story in NE states: FM Sitharaman

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Over 1.94 million new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in August

Imports from Russia up 67% in Apr-Sep on higher shipments of oil: Govt data

Govt extends 20% tax on exports of parboiled rice until March 2024

Export contraction narrows in September; govt sees 'green shoots'

Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanOverseas Direct InvestmentCentre

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story