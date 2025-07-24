Home / Economy / News / Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

The proposal, unusual in most free trade agreements, has raised concerns in New Delhi over limiting its ability to act unilaterally during crises

European Union, EU
India's opposition to the EU's proposal comes as it negotiates deals with other trading partners including the US and Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has pushed back against a proposal by the European Union as part of free trade agreement talks which would give the 27-nation bloc a say in decisions related to capital flows, two Indian government sources said.

The proposal, unusual in most free trade agreements, has raised concerns in New Delhi over limiting its ability to act unilaterally during crises, as both sides aim to conclude the deal by the end of 2025.

India has in the past imposed restrictions on outflows, including during a currency crisis in 2013.

In its proposal to India, the EU has suggested an oversight committee on trade in services and investment policies which would review policy actions, including those taken during financial or balance of payments crises.

"India fears such oversight could allow the committee to question or reverse crisis-time policy measures taken by it, which compromises a sovereign's decision-making powers," one of the sources said.

India, which trades $190 billion in goods annually with the EU, has also sought clarity on whether decisions taken during emergencies, such as restrictions on capital flows, could be overturned if the committee finds them inappropriate.

While trying to limit India's control over capital account decisions, the EU proposes it would have the right to impose temporary restrictions on capital outflows during serious economic difficulties.

India argues this creates an imbalance in safeguard powers and deviates from the EU's own practice in FTAs with Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea, where both sides can apply such measures in exceptional circumstances, the source said.

Both sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to the media.

Emails sent to the Reserve Bank of India, Ministries of Finance and Commerce and to the Prime Minister's Office requesting comment did not receive a response.

Seeking balanced trade pacts

India's opposition to the EU's proposal comes as it negotiates deals with other trading partners including the US and Australia.

Accepting oversight or unequal safeguards could limit India's powers on domestic policies and may weaken its push for balanced trade pacts in the future, the sources said.

"India has not had an agreement on the FTA so far because of issues such as these...because every country in the bloc wants their point of view or interest to be included," a source from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The European Commission, in its report following the July round of negotiations in Brussels, said "good progress" had been made on capital movements, payments, and transfers, with discussions focused on remaining areas of divergence.

India-EU trade talks have faced hurdles over the EU's push to cut import taxes on cars and dairy while seeking stricter climate and labour rules. India wants to protect local farmers, avoid rigid green rules, and keep control over legal disputes.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBDT using AI tools to boost income-tax compliance, says Chairman Agrawal

Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

India, UK to ink FTA today: Trade, defence, energy on Modi-Starmer agenda

Trump raises base tariff to 15%, hints at 50% cap ahead of Aug 1 deadline

FTA, UK-India Vision 2035 mark shift in bilateral ties: Foreign secy Lammy

Topics :European UnionFree Trade AgreementsFree trade pact

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story