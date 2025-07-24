Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

Business activity in India accelerated in July, driven by manufacturing, with the headline HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rising to 60.7 from 58.4 in June, according to S&P Global on Thursday.

The Services PMI was 59.8 in July, down from 60.4 in June. While services activity continued to grow, the pace of expansion softened, though it remained sharp by historical standards.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s flash composite PMI remained healthy in July at 60.7. The strong performance was bolstered by growth in total sales, export orders, and output levels. Indian manufacturers led the way, recording faster rates of expansion than services for all of the three aforementioned metrics. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures continue to heat up as both input costs and output charges rose in July. Finally, business confidence fell to its lowest mark since March 2023, while employment growth moderated to its weakest pace in 15 months."

ALSO READ: New businesses drive services sector growth to 10-month high in June: PMI Indian firms remained optimistic about output growth over the next 12 months. However, overall sentiment slipped to its lowest level since March 2023, weighed down by concerns over price pressures and rising competition for new work.

Survey participants reported demand growth from across Asia, Europe and the US. While growth in new export orders accelerated in the services sector, it slowed among goods producers.

India’s manufacturing sector posts highest reading in over 17 years

The Manufacturing PMI climbed to 59.2 in July from 58.4 in June — its highest level in nearly 17-and-a-half years — signalling a strong improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector.