Govt scraps tax exemption on imports of missile parts amid Adani prob

India has reversed a contentious policy of tax-free imports of missile parts that sits at the heart of an investigation faced by billionaire Gautam Adani's group, according to a notification that is being reported for the first time.

In September, the government said it would free up all such parts, whether for long- or short-range missiles, from import taxes, in a boost for defence companies that use such imports to make equipment for the armed forces, including the Adani group.

But in an October 9 "corrigendum" or correction notification, it dropped the word "missiles" from its relaxed policy, without giving any reason, reinstating older rules that exempt only some parts used in long-range missiles.

"The correction made to the notification takes us back to the earlier regime, where parts of small-range missiles were not specifically exempt from import duties," said Krishan Arora, a partner at consultancy Grant Thornton Bharat. "This is the first time the government was specifically putting a blanket exemption on all such missile parts from customs duty, but that decision appears to have been reversed." The notice, posted on a government website, came days after Reuters exclusively reported that Adani Defence was under investigation for evading $9 million in taxes on imports of short-range missile parts. Adani has previously said it had provided clarifications and documents to authorities about its imports.