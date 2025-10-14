Home / Economy / News / 95% respondents unwilling to share income details in NSO pre-test

95% respondents unwilling to share income details in NSO pre-test

A pre-test for the national household income survey finds high non-responsiveness on income, tax, and asset details, raising concerns ahead of the 2026 rollout

money, salary, income
The pre-test also revealed a behavioural pattern — households in both rural and urban areas tend to overstate expenditure and understate income (Photo/Pexels)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Indians are too “shy” to share their salary, income from financial assets, income tax paid, and expenditure on jewellery, among other details, according to a pre-testing exercise conducted for the draft schedule of the National Household Income Survey (NHIS) by the National Statistics Office (NSO).
 
95% respondents hesitant to disclose income details
 
The pre-testing exercise — a standard practice in large-scale socio-economic surveys to identify issues related to clarity, flow, and structure before final field deployment — found that nearly 95 per cent of respondents expressed reservations about divulging details on income from different sources.
 
A similar proportion also refused to answer questions related to income tax paid.
 
The NSO is preparing to launch India’s first pan-India household income survey in February 2026. Non-responsiveness to core questions could potentially disrupt the exercise, risking a fate similar to earlier failed attempts.
 
Previous income survey efforts failed due to poor response
 
The NSO had attempted to collect household income data in its ninth (1955), 15th (1959), 19th (1964), and 24th (1969) rounds (July 1969–June 1970), but each effort was abandoned due to non-responsiveness and related challenges.
 
Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said earlier attempts faltered because they could not capture multiple income sources common in India.
 
“People in rural areas typically report at least three occupations, while those in urban areas report two. There is also income from rent, investments, and other sources,” Sen explained.
 
“The government has failed spectacularly in its attempts to generate income data and the consensus is that this data is too tough to collect. People don’t want to reveal their incomes, and non-responsiveness is quite high. Schedules should be prepared keeping this in mind,” he added.
 
Respondents showed good understanding of survey objectives
 
Despite reluctance to disclose income details, respondents were largely positive about the clarity and relevance of the survey. Nearly 84 per cent reported partial to good understanding of the survey’s purpose, and 87 per cent showed moderate to good comprehension of the reference period.
 
Respondents overstate expenditure, understate income
 
The pre-test also revealed a behavioural pattern — households in both rural and urban areas tend to overstate expenditure and understate income.
 
It further showed that respondents struggled to recall or report details of financial assets such as savings accounts, fixed deposits, or other investments, as they were often unaware of the interest earned on these instruments.
 
Different approach suggested for affluent households
 
The exercise recommended adopting a different approach for high-income and affluent households. It suggested a self-compilation system, where a written request could be sent explaining the survey’s purpose and the importance of accurate income data.
 
Pre-test conducted across 15 NSO regional offices
 
The pre-testing exercise for the draft schedule was carried out between August 4 and 8 across 15 regional offices of the NSO’s Field Operations Division (FOD), covering all six zones — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
 
Each regional office selected two urban and two rural localities, covering both affluent and non-affluent households.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NSOIncome disclosureStatisticsHousehold savingshousehold budgetIndia Household wealth

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

