EU steel duty plan: A double whammy ahead for Indian steelmakers in 2026?

The European Union’s (EU’s) proposed move to slash quotas and impose a 50 per cent tariff on out-of-quota volumes may spell double trouble for Indian steelmakers in 2026.

Earlier this month, the European Commission unveiled a proposal aimed at shielding the bloc’s steel industry from global overcapacity. The plan would reduce tariff-free import volumes to 18.3 million tonnes (mt) a year — a 47 per cent cut from 2024 levels — and double the out-of-quota duty to 50 per cent.

The proposal would replace the steel safeguard measure set to expire by June 2026, though the European Parliament and the Council will have to agree on the final regulation.

If approved, this measure, combined with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) — set to be implemented from January 2026 — is expected to make the landed cost of Indian steel in the EU less competitive. EU remains India’s top export market for steel The EU is India’s largest market for steel exports, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total. Sehul Bhatt, Director, Crisil Intelligence, said the EU imported 27.4 mt of finished steel in 2024; India accounted for 12 per cent of that, with flat steel products comprising 97 per cent of its exports.

The EU’s new tariff quota, set at 18.3 mt, allocates 12.8 mt for flat steel products — a 40 per cent reduction from 2024 imports. “The reduction in the overall flat steel import quota is expected to proportionally decrease India’s product-wise quota share, as it majorly exports flat steel to the EU,” said Bhatt. “Following the reduction, exporters will be forced to seek alternative markets, potentially leading to increased supply competition and depressed prices.” If the current trade scenario prevails, a decline in exports will increase material availability for Indian end-consumers and likely exert price pressure, given new flat-steel capacities coming online, he added.

‘Double whammy’ risk for Indian exporters Sumit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President at ICRA, said the EU’s proposal poses significant downside risk to India’s steel exports, with the bloc accounting for 32–45 per cent of India’s annual steel exports. “The proposed restrictions, coupled with CBAM effective January 2026, could be a double whammy for Indian steel exporters, constraining export volume growth,” he added. Rising risk of trade diversion to India From an indirect perspective, the move raises the risk of trade diversion. About 12 mt of Asian steel exports currently directed to the EU could be diverted, at least in part, to other growth markets — including India — despite safeguard duties, Jhunjhunwala explained.

“As these countries already account for 70–75 per cent of India’s steel imports, the influx may intensify import competition and weigh on domestic steel prices,” he said. In April 2025, the central government imposed a provisional 12 per cent safeguard duty, in force till November 7, 2025. In August, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued its final recommendation for a safeguard duty starting at 12 per cent for three years (12 per cent in the first year, 11.5 per cent in the second, and 11 per cent in the third), which now awaits the finance ministry’s approval.

However, as countries raise tariffs, steelmakers are questioning whether a 12 per cent safeguard duty is sufficient. Industry calls for stronger protection measures A major steel producer said the safeguard duty had been beneficial and was a welcome measure, noting that without it, the situation would have been worse. “However, as global dynamics evolve, there is a need to reassess and determine the next steps.” Imports in the first half of FY26 have declined 29 per cent year-on-year, but the producer noted that the effect of the safeguard duty was already waning. Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales & Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said India’s steel consumption was growing in line with the national steel policy. “However, with high global tariffs averaging 30–50 per cent and Indian safeguard duty at a low 12 per cent, Indian steel players continue to bear the impact of excessive supplies from global vendors. The quality of material from these imports is also often under the scanner.”

According to Dhar, decisive and comprehensive trade remedies are required in these volatile global times to protect the investments made by domestic players. “A strong steel sector is essential to realise India’s ambition to be a developed nation by 2047,” he added. Muted steel prices add to industry pressure Steel prices have been subdued since July. Data from BigMint showed that the monthly average for hot rolled coil (HRC) ex-Mumbai for June 2025 was Rs 51,050 per tonne and has been falling since. The average for October was Rs 48,366 per tonne. Currently, domestic HRC prices are trading at a discount to import offers.