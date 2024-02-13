Home / Economy / News / Govt signs contracts worth Rs 2,269 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited

Govt signs contracts worth Rs 2,269 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said

Bharat Electronics
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The defence ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment.

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Shakti systems are capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in a dense electromagnetic environment, they said.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54," the ministry said in a statement.

The Shakti EW system is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

"The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Need to grow at 7-8% to become developed nation by 2047: Ex-RBI Guv

Progress or distress? Women's participation of in workforce increases

India built best digital economy, finance infra: Nobel winner Spence

India narrows gap with China in key MSCI index with weight hitting new high

India's coal imports register 27% rise in December, reaches 23.35 MT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Defence ministryBharat ElectronicsElectronics

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story