Progress or distress? Women's participation of in workforce increases

When he addressed more than a million new trainees passing out of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other skill development programmes last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government’s work had improved women's participation in India's workforce.

"There is another very important thing about this latest survey. The survey has revealed that there has been an unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India 's workforce. This is the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the last few years regarding women empowerment," he said, referring to the periodic labour force survey (PLFS).



The latest edition of the PLFS – released by the statistics ministry for the July 2022-June 2023 period – showed that the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) in the country has increased for at least six years now, to 37 per cent in 2022-23 from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18. Female LFPR in rural areas increased to 41.5 per cent in 2022-23, from 24.6 per cent in 2017-18. In urban areas it increased to 25.4 per cent from 20.4 per cent in the same time period.

LFPR is the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or looking for work) in a population.



‘Structural change’

A recent report by State Bank of India (SBI) said self- employment has increased due to credit formalisation, government welfare programmes and entrepreneurship in the workforce and it is leading to a structural change in the country's labour market.

Increasing participation of women in credit scheme MUDRA Yojana has improved their finances and promoted entrepreneurship, it said. Schemes like PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) – a micro-credit facility for street vendors – are helping family enterprises.

As many as “30 crore MUDRA Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs. Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in 10 years,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Interim Budget speech.



“In STEM courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment. All these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce,” she said, referring to education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The PLFS data corroborates the above argument as the share of women workers who are self-employed has grown sharply to 65.3 per cent in 2022-23 from 51.9 per cent in 2017-18. On the other hand, the share of self-employed men has grown only marginally to 53.6 per cent from 52.3 per cent during the same time period.

Working as self-employed comprises either working as a helper in household enterprise or being a worker on own account by owning a small business.



Echoing similar views, the Finance Ministry’s monthly review report in January said the rise of women’s entrepreneurship is driving their participation in the workforce in rural India.

The share of women working as "own account worker/employer category" in rural areas has risen to 27.9 per cent in 2022-23 from 19 per cent in 2017-18. Their share in the unpaid helper category has increased to 43.1 per cent from 38.7 per cent during the same time period.

“This is plausibly a culmination of many factors, including continuous high growth in agriculture output and freeing up women’s time due to substantial expansion of access to basic amenities such as piped drinking water, clean cooking fuel and sanitation. This shows a significant shift in females away from domestic duties and indicates a rising contribution of females to rural production,” said the report authored by a group of economists, led by the government’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.



Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said the demand for women apprentices in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and other sectors has steadily increased in the last few years in Tier-II and III cities.

“A vast majority of women, both educated and uneducated, are finding opportunities as apprentices in the new industries that are coming up in these areas. Though it's true that these are mostly low-paying semi-skilled work opportunities, it sets up a foundation for them to be absorbed later in the workforce, thus leading to a rise in women LFPR,” he said.

Or rural distress?

While self-employment has increased, the share of women who are wage employees has gone down. Experts generally consider wage/salaried as a better form of employment with the provision of a regular income. The PLFS data shows that the share of women working as wage employees slipped to 15.9 per cent in 2022-23 from 21 per cent in 2017-18.



Labour economist K R Shyam Sundar said the share of agriculture in employment is yet to come down to pre-pandemic levels and a large number of workers who migrated to rural areas during Covid-19 are yet to find employment.

“Though the female labour force has also increased in recent years, they (women) are getting primarily engaged in agriculture or working as unpaid household help. This is mainly a result of the distress induced in the household by the pandemic or a slowing economy. In a way, women are being forced to work to augment the household income, rather than fetching jobs based on their skills. Today, more women are engaged in agriculture than in the last five years,” he said.



As of 2022-23, the share of rural women working in agriculture was at 76.2 per cent, up from 71.1 per cent in 2018-19.

The Finance Ministry report said there has been a structural shift in the rural female agricultural workforce, as the share of skilled agriculture labour stands at 59.4 per cent in 2022-23 from 48 per cent in 2018-19.

“Among skilled agricultural female workers, market-oriented workers drive the expansion, possibly filling up for the men leaving agriculture and contributing to family income. Thus, the feminisation of agriculture also points to a much-needed structural shift within agriculture, where excess (male) labour moves out and the remaining (female) is utilised efficiently. Thus, female participation in rural India is productive and remunerative,” said the report.