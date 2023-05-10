Home / Economy / News / Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

The checks will be conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India

Nitin KumarRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Premium
Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is considering random checks on electric vehicles (EVs) after recent lapses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme, according to government officials.
 
The checks will be conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This follows the recent government action against two key players in the EV market — Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech.
 
“The ARAI will select a vehicle at random from the market and test it to check if the manufacturer is following the guidelines. If there is any violation, the ministry (of heavy industry) will take the same action it took aainst localisation and ex-factory price defaulters,” a government official said.
 

Also Read

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

FSSAI proposes to do away with Agmark registration for some edible oils

Consumption of consumer goods in rural India back on growth track in Q1

India, Canada to step up talks on movement of skilled workers

Govt expands scope of money laundering law to cover firm's representatives

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods by 2027: Walmart CEO

Topics :Electric VehiclesFAME-II

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story