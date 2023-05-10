Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

“The ARAI will select a vehicle at random from the market and test it to check if the manufacturer is following the guidelines. If there is any violation, the ministry (of heavy industry) will take the same action it took aainst localisation and ex-factory price defaulters,” a government official said.



The checks will be conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This follows the recent government action against two key players in the EV market — Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech.