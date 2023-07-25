Home / Economy / News / Growth in per capita consumption under PMUY rises to 3.71 in FY22-23

Growth in per capita consumption under PMUY rises to 3.71 in FY22-23

During 2022-2023, 88% of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) households have taken the refills

During the running of the scheme, a total of 141.7 million refills were given free of cost to PMUY beneficiaries

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the growth in per capita consumption increased from 3.01 to 3.71 in FY 2022-23, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press release.

During FY 2020-21, when the world was hit by Covid-19, the government had announced plans to provide three free refills to each PMUY household. During the running of the scheme, a total of 141.7 million refills were given free of cost to PMUY beneficiaries.

While the PMUY has successfully helped millions of poor households in their first step towards a healthy pollution-free life by providing them with a free LPG connection, oil marketing companies are continuing their efforts towards behavioral change through initiatives such as LPG Panchayat and public outreach, the press release stated.

During 2022-2023, 88 per cent of the PMUY households have taken the refills. The PMUY beneficiaries who have been taking refills have gone up from three crore in 2017-18 to 60 million in 2018-19; 65 million in 2019-20 to 80 million in 2020-21, and 80 million in 2021-22 to 84.1 million in 2022-23.

The release stated that the growth of 24 per cent in per capita consumption of PMUY consumers over the last five years is a testimony to the goodwill the scheme has brought.

