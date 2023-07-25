Growth in per capita consumption under PMUY rises to 3.71 in FY22-23

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the growth in per capita consumption increased from 3.01 to 3.71 in FY 2022-23, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press release.

During FY 2020-21, when the world was hit by Covid-19, the government had announced plans to provide three free refills to each PMUY household. During the running of the scheme, a total of 141.7 million refills were given free of cost to PMUY beneficiaries.

While the PMUY has successfully helped millions of poor households in their first step towards a healthy pollution-free life by providing them with a free LPG connection, oil marketing companies are continuing their efforts towards behavioral change through initiatives such as LPG Panchayat and public outreach, the press release stated.

During 2022-2023, 88 per cent of the PMUY households have taken the refills. The PMUY beneficiaries who have been taking refills have gone up from three crore in 2017-18 to 60 million in 2018-19; 65 million in 2019-20 to 80 million in 2020-21, and 80 million in 2021-22 to 84.1 million in 2022-23.

The release stated that the growth of 24 per cent in per capita consumption of PMUY consumers over the last five years is a testimony to the goodwill the scheme has brought.