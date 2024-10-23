Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in FY25, says Indian Oil chairman

Diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in FY25, says Indian Oil chairman

India's annual diesel demand in April-September, half of this fiscal year, rose 1% to 44.4 million tons, according to government data, even though heavy rains curtailed the movement of trucks

petrol, Oil, Diesel
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's annual diesel consumption is expected to rise by 3%-4% in the current fiscal year to March 31, said V. Satish Kumar, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

India's annual diesel demand in April-September, half of this fiscal year, rose 1% to 44.4 million tons, according to government data, even though heavy rains curtailed the movement of trucks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There will be a pick up in diesel consumption from October as rains have stopped and crop harvesting has begun," V. Satish Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the World Biogas Association.

IOC is India's largest fuel retailer and refiner.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

Tata Motors receives order for 1000 diesel bus chassis from UPSRTC

Headroom to slash petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2-3 per litre: Icra

Premium

Suez crisis: Houthi attacks disrupt India's diesel trade and oil business

Monsoon dampens diesel sales for retailers in early September, shows data

Topics :dieselFuel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story