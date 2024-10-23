Can't accept FDI blindly, need safeguards, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India will place restrictions on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the national interest to ensure safeguards, given its location in a highly sensitive neighbourhood, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an interactive session at Wharton Business School in the United States on Tuesday.

“I cannot blindly accept FDI simply because we need investment, without considering where it is coming from. We want business, we want investment, but we also need some safeguards, because India is located in a neighbourhood that is very sensitive,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister’s comments came ahead of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Russia.

Sitharaman noted that the disclosure norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) provide information about the ultimate beneficiary of investments. “Sometimes the ultimate beneficiary is a concern, not because of who it is, but where it is from,” she said.

She highlighted that many countries have regulations in place to control such matters. “FDI, otherwise, is welcome, and we have opened it up. Sebi has been forward-looking in reducing regulations,” the finance minister added.

Sitharaman said that to achieve the rate of growth India is aiming for, the country may need $100 billion to meet investment requirements, whereas the current figure stands between $70-80 billion.

“It’s about how much the economy can absorb today. It is improving,” she said.

The finance minister is in Washington, D.C., to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Without mentioning specific countries, Sitharaman referred to India’s increased scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, a measure implemented in 2020 to enhance security clearances.

Speaking on India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, Sitharaman outlined infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusiveness as the four key focus areas for the Narendra Modi government.

“India is at a critical juncture when you consider how the country needs to move forward. These four 'I’s will help navigate the rough path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” she said.

Sitharaman emphasised that public investment in capital asset building has played a crucial role in reviving the economy. She also noted that the robustness of India's economy is largely due to the government’s public expenditure in creating a digital network.

“India wouldn’t be the fastest-growing economy today if people hadn’t utilised the digital infrastructure, which was available to them at no cost,” she added.