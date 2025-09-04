Cement firms to benefit from GST cut, despite near-term margin pressure

The government’s decision to cut the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent has been welcomed by the industry. Analysts expect the move to aid profitability over the medium to long term, though margins could face pressure in the near term as companies pass on the benefit to consumers.

Sohrab Bararia, Partner–Indirect Tax at Grant Thornton Bharat, said: “In the immediate term, margins could face pressure as companies pass on most of the tax benefit to buyers, constraining their pricing power. However, improved volumes and better capacity utilisation are expected to cushion profitability.”

Cement demand is typically inelastic to prices, but the cut will lower retail prices by about ₹25–30 per bag. The all-India average stood at ₹372 per bag in August 2025. JM Financial added, “In the near term, the benefit will need to be passed on to customers. However, we view the move as structurally positive… supported by gradually improving demand and the industry’s ability to sustain price hikes.” Akshay Shetty, Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, noted, “The impact on demand will be marginal. Growth will continue to be driven primarily by government and private capital spending.” While near-term margins may be squeezed as benefits are passed on, higher volumes over time could offset this, he said.

“Industry pricing behaviour is a key monitorable, given the sector’s volatile pricing behaviour in the past. We believe industry pricing flow-through to profitability could benefit in the medium term,” analysts at Jefferies noted. Before the cut, companies had planned price hikes but faced dealer resistance amid muted demand. With immediate implementation, they will need to wait for demand recovery. Analysts at PL Capital said lower prices will support gradual demand from individual house builders (IHBs), who account for about 30–32 per cent of volumes. Cement makes up 12–14 per cent of standalone house construction costs, making the benefit more visible in this segment.

Industry leaders with surplus capacity and strong rural networks—such as Ultratech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ramco Cement, and Birla Corporation—are seen as better placed to benefit if demand inches up. Analysts at Ambit Capital stated, "In commodities like cement, any tax reduction is usually passed on to customers, since companies focus on EBITDA rather than holding prices. The government, a major cement buyer, would also expect companies to pass on GST cuts, given its own loss of tax revenue." The Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA) also welcomed the move. "This is a progressive step towards simplifying the tax structure," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement and CMA President. He said it corrects the anomaly of cement being taxed higher than steel and other inputs, and will "enhance competitiveness and support housing and infrastructure growth."

Dharmender Tuteja, CFO of Dalmia Bharat, called the move “a very positive step, both for consumers and the industry. It will set in motion a virtuous cycle of creating higher purchasing power… spurring cement demand.” He added that affordability gains may also shift demand towards premium categories. On input costs, Jefferies pointed out that while GST on coal has been raised from 5 per cent to 18 per cent, the ₹400/tonne clean energy cess has been scrapped. As the higher GST is available as an input credit, the net effect is neutral to slightly positive. The new structure could also release working capital.