GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

Alto may become cheaper by ₹40,000-50,000 and Wagon R by ₹60,000-67,000, said Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava about the company’s popular cars after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council approved lower taxes on hundreds of consumer items.

The council’s decision will help create demand for cars with over 1200 cc engines and length of more than 4 metres as the so-called sin rate has been reduced to 40 per cent and a cess has been withdrawn. The two factors resulted in 50 per cent tax on some cars.

ALSO READ: Impact of GST 2.0: Small cars, tractors cheaper; big cars, luxury costlier “With the latest GST reduction we project that the small car market which was degrowing will now grow this year by over 10 per cent,” said Bhargava on Thursday.