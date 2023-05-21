Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

One of the projects under consideration is the contentious West Coast Refinery in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.



Nudged by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the petroleum and natural gas ministry is set to expedite discussions with stakeholders on half a dozen expansion and greenfield development plans of stalled oil refinery projects. These units have been facing roadblocks due to land hurdles, lack of environmental clearances or funds. This move is set to boost domestic crude output and meet the rising demand.