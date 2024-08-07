Hiring activity up 11% in July on job market's positive momentum: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coimbatore has emerged as the leader in job growth among India's Tier-II cities, with a 24 per cent increase in hiring, followed by Jaipur with a 23 per cent rise

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
The overall job market showed a positive momentum as hiring activity in July rose by 11 per cent compared to the same month of last year, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the Foundit Insights Tracker (fit), hiring activity was down 1 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

Coimbatore has emerged as the leader in job growth among India's Tier-II cities, with a 24 per cent increase in hiring, followed by Jaipur with a 23 per cent rise.

Other cities showing strong growth include Delhi-NCR (18 per cent), Chennai (14 per cent), and Pune (12 per cent), the report added.

"The strong focus of the recent Union Budget on productivity and job creation is an encouraging sign for the recruitment industry.

"We have also noticed that the salaries of employees have consistently risen driven by higher demand for fresh talent and competitive salary offerings. This growth is likely fueled by high-growth sectors such as technology, digital marketing, and e-commerce," Foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

The Foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Foundit.

The report further revealed that the salary growth across most sectors has been positive and consistent over the past year, led by the IT software and services sector followed by retail, advertising, market research and PR.

However, a few sectors such as automotive, BFSI, and travel and tourism witnessed a decline in salary packages, reflecting the market challenges and industry adjustments.


First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

