Industrial output growth dips to 2.7% in April, lowest in eight months

Growth in industrial production fell to an eight-month low of 2.7 per cent in April from 3.94 per cent in March, as a high base and contraction in the mining sector kept output in check, data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday showed.

The slowdown in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) came on the back of the decline seen in the output of the mining sector (-0.2 per cent) during the month. Meanwhile, output in the electricity sector (1.1 per cent) decelerated. However, there was a mild uptick in the pace of output in the manufacturing sector, which grew by 3.4 per cent.

As per use-based classification, output in infrastructure goods (4 per cent) and consumer durables (6.4 per cent) decelerated. Also, output in consumer non-durables (-1.7 per cent) stayed in the contractionary zone for the fifth month in a row, while output in the primary goods (-0.4 per cent) segment also declined during April.

On the other hand, output in the capital goods sector accelerated and registered robust double-digit growth of 20.3 per cent during the month, followed by acceleration in output in intermediate goods (4.1 per cent).