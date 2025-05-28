April 2025 IIP dips to 8-month low at 2.7%, manufacturing grows 3.4%

India’s industrial activity showed moderate growth in April 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 2.7 per cent year-on-year, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marked a slight slowdown from the 3.94 per cent expansion recorded in March 2025. Growth also remained below the levels seen in the same month last year.

Sector-wise performance

The IIP stood at 152.0 in April 2025, up from 148.0 in April 2024. Among the sectors, manufacturing – which carries the largest weight in the index – grew 3.4 per cent, up from 3.0 per cent in March.

Electricity generation increased by 1.1 per cent, while mining output contracted slightly by 0.2 per cent.

In the basic metals segment, key contributors included pipes and tubes of steel, MS blooms/billets/ingots, and flat products of alloy steel. For motor vehicles and trailers, growth was driven by items such as auto components, axles, and commercial vehicles. In machinery and equipment, machine tools, lathes, and internal combustion engines (non-automotive) played a major role.

Use-based classification

Infrastructure and construction goods rose 4.0 per cent in April. Capital goods posted strong growth of 20.3 per cent, while intermediate goods expanded 4.1 per cent. Consumer durables grew by 6.4 per cent, but consumer non-durables declined by 1.7 per cent. Primary goods saw a marginal contraction of 0.4 per cent during the month.

Data revision and methodology Alongside the Quick Estimate for April 2025, the final revision of the March 2025 IIP data has also been released. The revision reflects a significant improvement in indices, as the weighted response rate rose to 93 per cent from 88 per cent at the time of the initial estimate. As per the use-based classification, the indices stood at 151.6 for primary goods, 114.3 for capital goods, 164.2 for intermediate goods, and 191.6 for infrastructure/construction goods. The indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables were recorded at 127.2 and 148.4, respectively.

The Quick Estimate for April 2025 has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 88 per cent. Detailed data at the sectoral level, 2-digit NIC-2008 classification, and use-based categories are provided in Statements I, II and III. Additionally, Statement IV presents month-wise indices for the last 13 months to help users assess trends across sectors.