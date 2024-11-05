In landmark ruling, SC strikes down State's power to seize private property

In one of the most significant decisions limiting the economic powers of the state in India, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court has pushed back against the government appropriation of private property. But it has not struck down the ambit of the different land acquisition acts including the central government’s Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 (FARR).

While the FARR Act sought to limit the right of the state to commandeer any land for acquisition on ground of public purpose, the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud went further in its order today. It sought to nullify the principle that the state has the right to use any property, including land or other resources as a matter of right.

The judgment held that the state cannot claim that every resource of the country is a “community good”. At the time of publication, the written order has not been uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court. As a result, most lawyers and public policy professionals were unwilling to come on record before having read the text of the judgment. The majority decision, 7:1:1 (Justice B V Nagarathna partially concurred while Justice S Dhulia dissented) noted that the power of acquisition by the state of a property is not absolute, even if it fulfils all due process of law. The court noted that the Indian economy has already transitioned from a dominance of public sector-led investment to an arena where there is a co-existence of public- and private sector-led investments.

“I entirely agree with the learned Supreme Court. The market economy does not work without property rights”, said MS Sahoo, founding chairman of Insolvency of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and a legal expert. “The reference was about the interpretation of article 39(b) of the Indian Constitution”, said Neha Gupta, Principal Associate, Athena Legal. The article, part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution notes “The State shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing…(so) that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to sub serve the common good”

Speaking for the majority opinion, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the vision of the Indian Constitution was to establish an economic democracy and trust the wisdom of the elected government. “To scuttle the constitutional vision by imposing a single economic dogma which views the acquisition of private property by the State as the ultimate goal would undermine the values and principles of our Constitutional framework,” he said. “Over the years, successive governments have sought to limit what can be acquired,” said a lawyer dealing with infrastructure related legal issues. It is a sector where land for roads, railways, ports and other state sponsored projects often get acquired by the state. This lawyer, who also declined to be named, noted that compared to earlier eras, state governments have already become circumspect about such a process.

Land acquisition to convert parcels to non-agricultural use for manufacturing units or for real estate had become highly controversial in the wake of the passage of the Special Economic Zones Act of 2006. Following large scale protests particularly in West Bengal at Singur and Nandigram, in Raigad in Maharashtra, and other places, the government came up with FARR that limited the scope of operation of state acquisition. It mandated that at least 70 percent of those who would lose their land had to agree to the acquisition, even for entirely state operated projects. However, some of the Southern states created a mechanism to retain the eminent domain power of acquisition for some types of projects.