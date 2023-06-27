Home / Economy / News / Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

"It would have been worthwhile if the said range could have been revisited and reviewed," Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM said

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax department has kept the tolerance range for variation between arm's length price (ALP) and transfer pricing for international and specified domestic transactions intact for the assessment year 2023-24.
The limit is kept at one per cent for wholesale traders and three per cent for all other taxpayers, according to a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The limit has been the same for the last few years.

This means that if ALP varies up to one per cent of the transaction price for wholesale traders and three per cent for other taxpayers, the transaction price would be taken as ALP under the transfer pricing rules.
Unlike business transactions between related parties, the transactions between unrelated parties are done at an open market price. Accordingly, ALP is measured as the price that should have been charged between related parties had those parties not related to each other.  

Under transfer-pricing regulations in India, the entire transfer pricing mechanism is based on computation of income arising out of cross-border transactions with regard to the arm’s length price.
Industry was expecting a higher tolerance range for variation this time.

“It would have been worthwhile if the said range could have been revisited and reviewed,” Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM, said.

Also Read

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs

Wealthy Indians reporting lower income, paying less tax: DSE study

India's current account deficit widens to 2% of GDP in FY23: RBI data

Footfall at India's top monuments still a far cry from pre-pandemic peak

Very optimistic about FTA with India, says UK Investment Minister

GeM crosses Rs 50,000 crore worth of transactions in first quarter

Need to raise MSMEs contribution for India to be 3rd largest economy: Rane

Topics :Income Tax departmenttransfer pricingCentral Board of Direct Taxes

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story