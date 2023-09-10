India agrees to bring down import duty on some fresh, processed food items

India has agreed to reduce the import duty on certain fresh and processed food items, including blueberries, cranberries, turkey, and duck, to 5-10 per cent. This is part of a broader dispute settlement between New Delhi and Washington at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The duty reduction will apply to frozen turkey and duck, fresh and frozen blueberries and cranberries, as well as dried and processed blueberries and cranberries. These items currently attract a high import duty that mainly hovers around 30-45 per cent.

The move aims to strengthen strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

The announcement was made by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) shortly after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

Although the duty reduction stems from negotiations between India and the US, the tariff cut will apply to all countries in line with WTO rules.

"The duty reduction is on a most favoured nation (MFN) basis. Depending on the item, the duty cut will range from 5-10 per cent," government officials stated. According to WTO's MFN principle, the customs duty applies to all WTO member nations.

While the specific reductions in import duty are yet to be announced, sources say the finance ministry's revenue department will notify the duty cut within six months.

"There's a window of up to 180 days. Customs will decide the appropriate timing," a source informed Business Standard.

According to those cited, the reasoning behind the tariff cuts on additional food items is not only to resolve the dispute that India had lost at various WTO stages but also to give the US some market access to items that aren't very popular in India.

"The move is unlikely to harm the domestic market; it targets a niche, exclusive segment keen to buy international products. It will ultimately be the consumer's choice," the source explained.

The decision is expected to benefit US exporters, as these tariff cuts will "expand economic opportunities for US agricultural producers in a key market and help bring more US products to customers in India," according to an official USTR statement.

The announcement marks the conclusion of the seventh trade dispute between the two nations at the WTO concerning poultry imports from the US. This development follows less than three months after Modi's visit to the US in June when both countries agreed to resolve six of the seven outstanding WTO disputes.

As for the remaining dispute, India had lost a long-standing battle in 2015 over its restrictions on poultry imports, mainly chicken legs.