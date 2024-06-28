India and US extends 2% digital tax pact on e-commerce until June 30

India and the United States decided to extend their agreement relating to the 2 per cent equalisation levy imposed by New Delhi on e-commerce platforms until June 30, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

In October 2021, India and the US came to terms to settle differences with respect to the equalisation levy, commonly known as the digital tax.

Under the agreement, India will continue to impose the levy until March 31, 2024, or until the implementation of Pillar 1 of the OECD agreement on taxing multinationals and cross-border digital transactions. In return, the US will terminate the trade tariff actions which it had announced in response to the levy and will not take any further actions.