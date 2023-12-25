Home / Economy / News / India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

For a long time, India has been worried about the routing of goods from third countries through non-Asean countries by taking the duty advantages of the agreement

Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India and the 10-member Asean nations will soon kickstart a review meeting of the existing free trade agreement (FTA) — signed in August 2009 and enforced from 2010 — and discuss ways to make the pact more ‘modern’, people aware of the matter said.

A delegation comprising key officials from Asean nations is expected to be in New Delhi from on 18 and 19 to begin the negotiations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Asean nations include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“It will be a complete re-look of the existing FTA. There will be a detailed chapter on ‘rules of origin’, which will for the first time see product-specific rules. There will also be a new chapter on trade remedies,” one of the people cited above told Business Standard.

The idea behind pushing for a trade deal is that the FTA was signed 13 years ago and there is a need to upgrade and change certain things, a person cited above said.

In any FTA, rules of origin determine the criteria for which goods are eligible for free imports, with the larger idea to avoid routing of products manufactured in third countries to India.

For a long time, India has been worried about routing of goods from third countries via non-Asean countries to benefit from duty advantages under the agreement. “The idea is to address this concern through the review,” the person added.

Another concern is that the trade balance favours Asean countries. This means imports from Asean nations grew at a much faster pace than exports from India.

In FY23, India’s exports to Asean nations increased to $44 billion from $42.32 billion a year earlier. However, imports grew at a faster pace and jumped to $87.57 billion in FY23, $68 billion in FY22. The trade deficit widened to $43.57 billion in FY23 from $25.76 billion the previous year. It was just $5 billion in FY11.

Recently, industry raised an alarm over a jump in imports from countries like Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, during the April-September period.

This was triggered by a surge in imports of 38 items, including laptops, information technology hardware, telecom equipment, and stainless steel products during the first six months of the current financial year.

Both sides aim to conclude the review and negotiations of the existing agreement by 2025.

India-ASEAN trade
Year Exports ($bn) Growth
(%)		 Imports ($bn) Growth
(%)		 Trade Balance
FY23 44 3.95 87.57 28.64 -43.57
FY22 42.33 34.43 68.08 43.57 -25.75
FY21 31.48 -0.19 47.42 -14.36 -15.94
Source: Department of Commerce

Also Read

PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy'

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

India may discuss non-tariff barriers in Trade Policy Forum meet with US

First rupee payment for oil to UAE: Looking for more deals, say officials

Disinvestment to miss target again in FY24, raises over Rs 4 trn in 10 yrs

Year Ender 2023: G20 stands out as India's diplomatic achievement of year

Tightened belts, half-filled shelves: The story of rural retail demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ASEANFTAIndia-Asean tradeIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story