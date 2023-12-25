India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

India and the 10-member Asean nations will soon kickstart a review meeting of the existing free trade agreement (FTA) — signed in August 2009 and enforced from 2010 — and discuss ways to make the pact more ‘modern’, people aware of the matter said.

A delegation comprising key officials from Asean nations is expected to be in New Delhi from on 18 and 19 to begin the negotiations.

Asean nations include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“It will be a complete re-look of the existing FTA. There will be a detailed chapter on ‘rules of origin’, which will for the first time see product-specific rules. There will also be a new chapter on trade remedies,” one of the people cited above told Business Standard.