Piyush Goyal discusses India-Asean trade pact review with Malaysia

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal discusses the ongoing review of the India-ASEAN trade pact with Malaysia's T Zafrul Aziz, highlighting challenges and the need for fair trade and a comprehensive deal

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that discussions are underway with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) regarding the ongoing review of their existing trade pact, focusing on the challenges that persist.
 
The discussion took place during a meeting between Goyal and his Malaysian counterpart, T Zafrul Aziz. Malaysia is also India’s permanent coordinator from Asean on economic matters.
 
Asean comprises Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
 
Both ministers also discussed the need to fast-track talks to ensure ‘fair trade’ practices and advance discussions on a comprehensive trade pact between India and individual ASEAN nations.
 
“Had a productive meeting with T Zafrul Aziz, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry. Looking forward to fast-tracking discussions with Asean Member States to ensure fair trade and balanced growth. We also discussed furthering discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between both countries,” Goyal said on social media platform X. 
 
The meeting assumes significance as the pace of the review of the India-Asean trade deal has been slow. In August 2023, both sides had announced the aim to complete the review of the existing agreement in goods between the two regions by 2025.
 
India has for more than half a decade flagged the need for an urgent review of the trade agreement, as imports from Asean nations grew at a much faster pace compared to exports from India. The Indian industry has also been seeking fair and equal market access across all Asean nations.
 
In the past, Goyal had called the trade deal between India and Asean ‘ill-conceived’ and ‘unfair’ to the Indian industry. In an interview with Business Standard last year, the minister had said that India may consider taking retaliatory measures if non-trade barriers imposed by the Asean grouping are not addressed as part of the ongoing review of the trade deal.
 
The idea behind the review was also to modernise the agreement and upgrade it with changing times, as the trade deal was signed over a decade ago. Both sides also want the agreement to be more user-friendly and trade-facilitative, considering that the utilisation rate of regional trade agreements has been low.
 
During FY25, India exported goods worth $38.96 billion, down 5.7 per cent year-on-year, while imports grew by 5.6 per cent to $84.16 billion, according to government data.

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryTrade talksTrade deals

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

