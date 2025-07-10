Piyush Goyal discusses India-Asean trade pact review with Malaysia

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that discussions are underway with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) regarding the ongoing review of their existing trade pact, focusing on the challenges that persist.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Goyal and his Malaysian counterpart, T Zafrul Aziz. Malaysia is also India’s permanent coordinator from Asean on economic matters.

Asean comprises Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Both ministers also discussed the need to fast-track talks to ensure ‘fair trade’ practices and advance discussions on a comprehensive trade pact between India and individual ASEAN nations.

ALSO READ: Who was Radhika Yadav? The Tennis player tragically killed by her father “Had a productive meeting with T Zafrul Aziz, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry. Looking forward to fast-tracking discussions with Asean Member States to ensure fair trade and balanced growth. We also discussed furthering discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between both countries,” Goyal said on social media platform X. The meeting assumes significance as the pace of the review of the India-Asean trade deal has been slow. In August 2023, both sides had announced the aim to complete the review of the existing agreement in goods between the two regions by 2025.

India has for more than half a decade flagged the need for an urgent review of the trade agreement, as imports from Asean nations grew at a much faster pace compared to exports from India. The Indian industry has also been seeking fair and equal market access across all Asean nations. In the past, Goyal had called the trade deal between India and Asean ‘ill-conceived’ and ‘unfair’ to the Indian industry. In an interview with Business Standard last year, the minister had said that India may consider taking retaliatory measures if non-trade barriers imposed by the Asean grouping are not addressed as part of the ongoing review of the trade deal.