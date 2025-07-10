Home / Economy / News / India revises WTO retaliatory duties as US hikes steel, aluminium tariffs

India revises WTO retaliatory duties as US hikes steel, aluminium tariffs

It said that the proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations can take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the US

Jindal steel angul plant
In the May 12 communication, the duty collection figure was stated as USD 1.91 billion. | Image: X/@JSPLCorporate
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has revised its proposal to impose retaliatory duties under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) norms against the US over American tariffs on steel and aluminium in view of the further hike in duty by the Trump administration.

The US first imposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports of aluminium, steel and derivative articles on March 12. Again, on June 3, the taxes were hiked to 50 per cent.

"Without prejudice to its earlier notification to the Council for Trade in Goods and the Committee on Safeguards dated May 12, India reserves its right to adjust the products and tariff rates. This request is made in response to the increase in the tariff rate by the US from 25 per cent ad valorem to 50 per cent," the WTO has said in a communication on Wednesday.

This was circulated among WTO members at the request of India.

It said that the proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations can take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the US.

"The safeguard measures would affect USD 7.6 billion imports into the United States of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be USD 3.82 billion," it said.

Accordingly, India's proposed suspension of concessions would result in an equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in America.

In the May 12 communication, the duty collection figure was stated as USD 1.91 billion.

The first Trump administration, in 2018, imposed a 25 per cent duty on certain steel items and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium products on the grounds of national security. In retaliation, India in June 2019 slapped customs duties on 28 US products, including almonds and walnuts. India had also filed a complaint in the WTO.

The proposal assumes significance as both countries are negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The Indian team is also expected to visit Washington next week to the US for trade talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, US speed up trade talks as tariff deadline extended to August 1

India in talks to finalise trade deal with US, says chief negotiator

Looking to fast-track trade pact review talks with Asean: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President; digi tech, defence in focus

Govt urges coal producers to improve quality amid ongoing complaints

Topics :US tariff on steelUS tariff hikesUS tariffUS tariff hikeUS tariffsWTO India

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story