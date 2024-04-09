India, Chile may kickstart free trade agreement talks after elections

India and Chile are expected to start discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost bilateral economic ties after the Lok Sabha election, said people aware of the matter.

Currently, both countries have a limited trade agreement, also known as a preferential trade agreement (PTA), in place.

The discussions are expected to start after the polls, said one of the persons cited above. A trade deal with Chile will help India get greater access to the Latin American region.

“Demand from India’s key export markets is saturated and that’s why there is a need to focus on new markets, such as Latin American as well as the African market,” the person told Business Standard.