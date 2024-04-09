Home / Economy / News / India, Chile may kickstart free trade agreement talks after elections

India, Chile may kickstart free trade agreement talks after elections

A trade deal with Chile will give India greater access to Latin American region

Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and Chile are expected to start discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost bilateral economic ties after the Lok Sabha election, said people aware of the matter.

Currently, both countries have a limited trade agreement, also known as a preferential trade agreement (PTA), in place.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The discussions are expected to start after the polls, said one of the persons cited above. A trade deal with Chile will help India get greater access to the Latin American region.

“Demand from India’s key export markets is saturated and that’s why there is a need to focus on new markets, such as Latin American as well as the African market,” the person told Business Standard.

“Under the existing limited trade deal with Chile, (over) 2,000 product lines are covered (to get duty concessions). We need to see how many more product lines can be covered under the FTA,” the person said.


The limited trade deal between the two nations started in 2007 and India got tariff concessions on 296 product lines. Thereafter, the PTA was expanded in 2016, after which the duty was reduced on 1,798 products of Chilean lines.

Among the Latin American countries, Chile was the second largest export market for India during the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). India‘s bilateral trade with Chile stood at $2.6 billion, with exports at $1.16 billion and imports at $1.43 billion during FY23.

Indian exports to Chile comprise transport equipment, drugs and pharmaceuticals, yarn of polyester fibres, tyres and tubes, manufacture of metals, articles of apparel, organic, inorganic and agrochemicals, textiles, readymade garments, plastic goods, leather products, engineering goods, imitation jewellery, sports goods and handicrafts.

India imports items such as copper ore, iodine, copper anodes, copper cathodes, molybdenum ores and concentrates, lithium carbonates and oxide, metal scrap, inorganic chemicals, pulp and waste paper, fruits and nuts, barring cashews, fertilisers and machinery.

Also Read

What is the Biden-Xi fentanyl deal? What is the fentanyl crisis in the US?

India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

Highlights of the day: Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

France submits response to India's tender for buying 26 Rafales for Navy

Ratio of GST collections to GDP is increasing, albeit at a slow pace

Household debt registered new high by Q3FY24, savings plummeted: Report

India likely to get normal monsoon this year: Private forecaster Skymet

Consumer price inflation likely eased to 5-month low of 4.91% in March

Battleground 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Manipur counts its losses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChileChile India tradefree trade agreementTrade dealLatin America

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story