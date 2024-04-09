India likely to get normal monsoon this year: Private forecaster Skymet

India is expected to see a normal monsoon in 2024, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Tuesday, promising some relief to the fight against inflation.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 102 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for June to September with a model error of plus and minus five per cent., Skymet said. The nationwide LPA for the four-month period is around 87 cm. Cumulative monsoon rains nationwide between 96-104 per cent of LPA is considered as 'normal'.

State-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) will release its first forecast for the 2024 southwest monsoon in a few weeks.

"In its earlier foreshadow released on January 12, 2024, Skymet assessed the monsoon 2024 to be ‘normal’ and retains the same," said the forecaster in a statement. "El Nino is swiftly flipping over to La Nina. And, monsoon circulation tends to be stronger during La Nina years. Also, transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon. However, monsoon season may start with risk of impairment, attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase," said Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet, referring to weather patterns that shape the seasonal rains.

Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), another factor influencing southwest monsoon in India, is also expected to remain positive this year.

"A preliminary forecast of positive IOD this season will work in tandem with La Nina for better monsoon prospects.Also, the rainfall distribution is likely to be diverse and equitable for the season, as a whole," Skymet said.

Skymet said it expects sufficiently good rains in the South, West and Northwest India. Core monsoon rainfed zones of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will also receive adequate rainfall.

The eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal may get deficit rainfall during peak monsoon months of July and August. Northeast India is likely to observe less than normal rains during the first half of the season.

According to Skymet, there is 45 percent of cumulative national monsoon rainfall in June to be normal and 25 per cent chance of it being below normal or deficient.

June gets around 16.53 centimeters of rainfall out of the total 87 centimeters. In July, as per Skymet, there is a 60 percent chance of the southwest monsoon being normal. July gets around 28 centimeters of rainfall.

August has a chance of having 50 per cent normal southwest monsoon and 20 per cent chance above normal, according to Skymet,. August gets 25.4 centimeters of rainfall. July and August is the time when India gets the most rainfall during southwest monsoon. In September, there is a 60 percent chance of the southwest monsoon being normal in 2024 while 20 percent chance of it being above normal. September gets around 16.7 centimeters of total monsoon rainfall.