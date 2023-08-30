Home / Economy / News / India decides to allow rice export to Singapore, cites special relation

India decides to allow rice export to Singapore, cites special relation

India on August 27 introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category

ANI Asia
Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In view of the "special relationship" with Singapore, India has decided to allow the export of rice to "meet the food security requirements" of the Southeast nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connect. In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," said MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday in response to media queries on rice export to Singapore.

"Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," Bagchi added.

India on August 27 introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category.

Last Sunday, the government said it has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice.

"It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and basmati rice," the government said in a statement.

Notably, the export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited from July 20 to check the domestic prices and ensure domestic food security. The government noticed that despite restrictions put on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year.

The central government on July 20 amended the rice export norms putting the non-basmati white rice in the "prohibited" category.

The export policy relating to non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed) has been revised from "free" to "prohibited" and it has come into force immediately, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification said.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

Govt bans exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply

India decides to allow export of rice to Singapore for special relationship

Working on private sector access to non-sensitive data: Piyush Goyal

Centre extends PLI scheme for automotive sector by 1 yr until FY28

NITI Aayog, UNDP join hands to fast-track sustainable development goals

EPFO issues SOP for processing joint declaration for profile updation

Topics :India Singapore naval exerciseSingapore treatyIndia rice exportsrice export

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story