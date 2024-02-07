Home / Economy / News / India exported 0.78 MT coal to neighbouring countries in Apr-Nov: Govt

India exported 0.78 MT coal to neighbouring countries in Apr-Nov: Govt

Most of the coal produced in the country is consumed domestically. The major coal consuming sectors in the country are power, steel, cement, sponge-iron, and fertiliser

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's coal export to neighbouring countries was 0.78 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Among the neighbouring countries, India exports coal to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Coal export by the country during the last three years... is 2.945 MT in 2020-21, 1.316 MT in 2021-22, 1.166 MT in 2022-23 and 0.78 MT in 2023-24 (up to November)."

Most of the coal produced in the country is consumed domestically. The major coal consuming sectors in the country are power, steel, cement, sponge-iron, and fertiliser.

As the primary source of commercial energy in India, coal accounts for half of our energy consumption and remains the dominant fuel for power generation due to its reliability compared to other renewable energy sources.

Also Read

Enough stock available to meet any sudden increase in demand: Coal India

Coal India commits Rs 24,750 cr investment for 61 eco-friendly projects

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

State-owned Coal India's production rises 12.6% to 51.4 mn tonnes in Sept

Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 37% to 11.9 MT in November

Unplanned green transition hurts smaller nations: Qatar, Guyana ministers

Govt bond yields settle lower ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Andhra Pradesh govt tables interim budget of Rs 2.86 trillion for FY25

WTO MC13: India to oppose any negotiation mandate on non-trade issues

India to overtake China as biggest driver of global oil demand in 2027: IEA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal Indian exportsExportstrade

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story