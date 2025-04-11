India focuses on green tech, infra, mobility to boost bilateral ties: FM

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India has identified priority areas for the enhanced bilateral relationship, which include green and digital technologies, infrastructure, renewable energy, water management, life sciences, as well as electric mobility and transportation.

"Based on the capacities of Austria and the potential for engagement, we have also identified priority areas for the enhanced bilateral relationship. These include green and digital technologies, infrastructure, renewable energy, water management, life sciences, as well as electric mobility and transportation," she said.

Addressing the India–Austria business roundtable in Vienna, she said Austrian companies should harness the many opportunities that India offers, as the country has made tremendous progress as a result of the government's efforts in accelerating economic growth and equity, as well as reforms to ensure the ease of doing business.

"I also highlighted emerging opportunities in new and emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles, digital public infrastructure and innovation. India is an excellent gateway to Asia and the global South," she said.

Talking about start-ups and innovation, Sitharaman said these are a key priority for both governments. India has over 110 unicorns and several thousand successful start-ups, she said, adding that Austria has a well-recognised start-up ecosystem.

Sitharaman further urged Austrian companies to invest in India, as it offers many opportunities in new and emerging sectors.

Overall, she said, the prospects for a stronger India–Austria economic and commercial partnership are very bright. Stressing that India has the manufacturing base and scale, she said several Austrian companies have set up capability centres in India to leverage the country’s excellent digital and IT talent.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a European nation last year, she said it was a milestone in the India–Austria partnership, especially in elevating economic and commercial linkages to a higher trajectory. During her bilateral meeting with the Austrian economy minister and finance minister, Sitharaman discussed a wide array of issues relating to the India–Austria partnership across financial, economic, trade and investment areas.

Moreover, Vienna cited the "strain" caused by the new US tariffs and urged strengthening economic cooperation with partner countries, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Austrian counterpart during her Europe trip.

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance issued an update on Sitharaman's meetings with finance minister Markus Marterbauer and state secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

“The US tariff and trade policies are putting a strain on the European and Austrian economies. This makes it all the more important to strengthen economic cooperation with all partner countries and promote innovation-driven collaborations,” said minister Marterbauer.

“India is the fastest-growing economy of all G20 countries, with projected GDP growth of over six per cent. If trade takes place under fair and sustainable conditions, both partners will benefit," he said.

As an export-oriented economy, Austria said it has always been committed to common international rules and standards that promote prosperity and stability.

Meanwhile, finance minister Sitharaman has invited Marterbauer to visit India with a business delegation to explore sectoral opportunities for collaboration and share best practices. She is in Austria as part of her two-nation Europe tour, which started in London for the India–UK Economic and Financial Dialogue earlier this week.