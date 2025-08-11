Govt targets critical minerals security through mining law changes

The Centre is reportedly preparing to push key amendments to mining laws in Parliament this week, paving the way for state funding to acquire overseas critical mineral assets. The proposal, aimed at securing long-term access to resources like lithium, copper, cobalt, and rare earth elements, comes amid tightening global supply and rising geopolitical risks.

What’s the latest

The amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR) could be introduced as early as Monday, according to a report by The Economic Times. Funding for overseas acquisitions will come from the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), which has a corpus exceeding ₹6,000 crore collected from mining lease holders, who pay 2 per cent of applicable royalty.

ALSO READ: Govt targets 1K patents in critical minerals by 2031 under national mission The trust will likely be renamed to include 'development' in its title, expanding its mandate to cover exploration, acquisition, and development of critical mineral assets abroad. Why it matters The Bill also proposes major domestic mining reforms: Allows sale of low-grade mineral dumps from captive mines for a lump sum, with state approval and additional fee

Eases process to add newly discovered minerals and contiguous areas to existing mining leases, capped at 10 per cent of leased area One-time expansion targets deep-seated mineral resources Could reduce waste, as data shows over half of minerals from some captive mines are currently unusable, according to The Economic Times report

The importance of the Bill is further underscored by China’s grip on the global supply chain. Controlling over 60 per cent of rare earth mining, Beijing has recently tightened exports, even cutting off supplies to Indian vehicle makers since April 4. This move has crippled the electric two-wheeler sector, slashing production by half. ALSO READ: Electric two-wheeler manufacturing loses charge amid rare earth shortage With critical minerals forming the backbone of solar panels, wind turbines, EVs, and energy storage systems, the Bill is central to India’s push for resource security, supply chain resilience, and a smooth clean energy transition.