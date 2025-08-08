Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Govt targets 1K patents in critical minerals by 2031 under national mission

Govt targets 1K patents in critical minerals by 2031 under national mission

National Critical Mineral Mission to support innovation in exploration, processing, and recycling of key minerals to boost domestic tech and reduce import dependence

The patenting push is part of a broader government strategy to localise high-end technologies, reduce import dependence, and strengthen India's position in the global clean energy supply chain.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

The Indian government has set a target to support the filing of 1,000 patents in the critical minerals sector by 2030–31 as part of its National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aiming to boost domestic innovation across the mineral value chain, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Friday.
 
Approved by the Union Cabinet in January this year, the NCMM is focused on building self-reliance in critical minerals needed for green energy and strategic sectors. As part of this effort, the government has begun tracking and supporting patent activity in technologies linked to the exploration, extraction, processing and recycling of critical minerals. 
 
 
Sixty-two patent applications related to critical minerals were filed in May and June 2025, and 10 patents were granted during the same period. These include innovations involving lithium, nickel, titanium, tungsten and vanadium — minerals key to clean energy, electronics and strategic technologies.
 
Examples of recent patents include technologies for sodium-ion batteries, tungsten–polymer composites, and metal oxide nanoparticles doped with rare earth elements like ytterbium.
 
The patenting push is part of a broader government strategy to localise high-end technologies, reduce import dependence, and strengthen India's position in the global clean energy supply chain. 
 

Topics : Mining industry Patents Mining

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

