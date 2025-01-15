Targeted steps needed to boost turmeric exports to $1 bn by 2030: Report

India needs to implement targeted interventions to stabilise turmeric production and empower farmers to achieve its goal of USD 1 billion in turmeric exports by 2030, according to a report released by ICRIER-Amway.

The report, released a day after the launch of the National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad, outlines strategies to strengthen India's position as a global turmeric producer and exporter, ICRIER Director Deepak Mishra said after unveiling the report on Wednesday.

Establishing a single nodal agency like the National Turmeric Board can ensure quality standards, traceability and streamline certification and testing processes, the report added.

Once the domestic quality and standards are in order, signing mutual recognition agreements for standards and certification for both fresh and processed turmeric with key export markets can reduce the compliance burden and enhance trade.

"Subsidies should be linked to help develop high-end product value chains," the report said.

For example, there can be subsidies for third-party certification, cultivation of high curcumin varieties, research and development (R&D) for value-added turmeric products and for promoting GI products.

Investments in post-harvest infrastructure, scaling up turmeric FPOs and fostering knowledge sharing through R&D and global collaborations are crucial for maintaining competitiveness, it said.

The report recommended promoting high-curcumin varieties and leveraging international platforms to solidify India's position as a leading turmeric exporter.

"By aligning production practices with international benchmarks and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, India can solidify its position as a reliable and preferred supplier of high-quality turmeric in the global market," the report said.

India's current turmeric cultivation area spans 297,000 hectares with annual production at 10.4 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

The report, jointly prepared by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and Amway India, emphasises the importance of collaborative platforms involving policymakers, traders, corporations and processors.

Amway India Managing Director Rajneesh Chopra said the report's approach of linking food security with nutrition security and promoting turmeric as a nutraceutical could help achieve the government's vision of making India a global turmeric hub.