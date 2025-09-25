Home / Economy / News / Exporters welcome mandatory APEDA registration for non-basmati rice

Exporters welcome mandatory APEDA registration for non-basmati rice

Exporters welcomed India's decision to make APEDA registration mandatory for non-basmati rice exports, saying it will aid transparency with minimal cost impact on trade

rice
APEDA promotes exports of agri-products such as rice, fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy, and develops markets and infrastructure. (Photo/Unsplash)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi/Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s decision to make prior registration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) mandatory for non-basmati rice exports will enable the government to have greater control over shipments, but it will not have any immediate impact on trade apart from adding a minimal cost, stakeholders said on Thursday.
 
APEDA promotes exports of agri-products such as rice, fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy, and develops markets and infrastructure.
 
The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) on Thursday welcomed the decision to make it mandatory to register contracts for shipments of non-basmati rice with APEDA, saying it will bring transparency and uniformity in the export policy.
 
On Wednesday, the government notified that exports of non-basmati rice will be permitted only after registration with the commerce ministry’s APEDA.
 
Prem Garg, national president of IREF, said it is a landmark decision that brings non-basmati rice under the same framework as basmati rice, which has for years required registration of export contracts.
 
“The prior registration with APEDA is just an additional procedure and will not impact exports. The cost is minimal, but the advantage for the government is that they can regulate non-basmati shipments in the future, as they already do for basmati,” Ricevilla Group Chief Executive Officer Suraj Agarwal told PTI.
 
Jai Baba Bakreswar Rice Mill director Rahul Khaitan said the additional compliance is for tracking rice export data. “I think this will also help the government with greater food stock management,” he added.
 
As per a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification on Wednesday, non-basmati rice exports will now require registration of contracts with APEDA.
 
The process mirrors that of basmati rice exports, with a nominal fee of Rs 8 per metric tonne and registration certificates issued online.
 
According to industry sources, the step has been introduced to strengthen monitoring of export volumes and to develop a rice trade promotion fund.
 
India is the world’s largest rice exporter, and the move will help the government adopt a more calibrated approach for both basmati and non-basmati rice exports, they added.
 
.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscape

Smartphone exports surge 39% in August, ICEA refutes misleading claims

Buy oil from any country except Russia: US energy secretary tells India

India's software exports race ahead, but listed IT firms fall behind

GSTAT rollout from Oct to ease GST litigation and unlock business capital

Topics :Basmati riceRICEIndia rice exports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story